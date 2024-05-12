BARRIE
Barrie

    • A portion of Essa Road closed this week for Construction

    A sign warning of planned construction at Essa Road between Tiffin and Gowan Streets, in Barrie, Ont on May 12, 2024 (CTV News/ Mike Lang). A sign warning of planned construction at Essa Road between Tiffin and Gowan Streets, in Barrie, Ont on May 12, 2024 (CTV News/ Mike Lang).
    Due to construction, motorists in Barrie who rely on Essa Road for their daily commute must plan alternative routes over the next few days.

    According to the City of Barrie, Essa Road will be closed in both directions between Tiffin and Gowan Streets starting on May 14 at 7 a.m.

    The closures are due to construction connected to the Allandale Transit Terminal project, which, once completed, will provide added transit connections to Muskoka and the GTA.

    Essa Road between Tiffin and Gowan Streets will reopen on May 16 at 7 p.m.

