SMDHU logs 18 new COVID-19 cases as Ontario details how to prove vaccine status

Barrie, Ont. -

The Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit (SMDHU) reports 18 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, 15 of those among unvaccinated residents.

According to the health unit, two fully vaccinated individuals and one partially vaccinated also tested positive for the virus.

There are currently 249 active cases across Simcoe Muskoka, including a dozen COVID-19-positive patients in hospitals.

Tuesday's cases are listed in Barrie (6), New Tecumseth (3), Bradford (2), Springwater (2), and Essa (2). Single cases were reported in Adjala-Tosorontio, Innisfil and Oro-Medonte.

SMDHU says eight infections are the result of close contacts, two are confirmed community-acquired, and the remaining infections are under investigation.

ONTARIO RELEASES DETAILS ON VACCINE CERTIFICATE

The province reports 577 lab-confirmed infections on Tuesday.

Ontario's health minister said of the new cases, 452 are in people who are not fully vaccinated.

Ontario's vaccine certificate takes effect in one week on Sept. 22, requiring proof of vaccine to access certain indoor businesses.

On Tuesday, the province said proof of vaccine status would be required inside restaurants and bars, gyms, movie theatres, sporting venues, concerts, and large meetings or event spaces.

Steps for Businesses and Organizations: Proof of Vaccine

Residents will need to show their second dose vaccine receipt by either printing it or downloading it from Ontario's website.

The province plans to reveal an enhanced certificate one month later.

Children born after 2009 who are not eligible for the vaccine are exempt from the new rules.