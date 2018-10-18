Featured
Slick roads may have caused vehicle rollover on 400, one injured
A car sustained damage following a rollover on Highway 400, Springwater Twp., Ont., on Wednesday, October 17, 2018. (CTV News/Steve Mansbridge)
CTV Barrie
Published Thursday, October 18, 2018 11:29AM EDT
One person was taken to hospital after a vehicle rolled over on Highway 400 in Springwater Township on Wednesday evening.
Fire officials say road conditions were slick with snow and ice accumulation when the vehicle crashed south of Forbes Road around 7:30 p.m.
Simcoe County paramedics say one person suffered minor injuries.
Police are investigating.