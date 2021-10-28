Ski hills ready for reduced restrictions ahead of upcoming season

BARRIE, ONT. -

With ski season just around the corner, ski operators hope this will be the longest season in two years as the province lifts capacity restrictions.

"Normally, we run for about a 100 day season here at Snow Valley, and we were only open for 38 days last year," said John Ball, the general manager of Snow Valley Resort. "Were hoping with the regulations that the Ontario government is putting forth, we will be able to open outside the way that it used to be."

On Wednesday, the province approved regulatory amendments that lift capacity limits for outdoor organized public events such as parades.

It also removed outdoor capacity limits in most other sectors, including ski hills and other outdoor recreational amenities.

"Having these regulations come for the coming ski season are important," said Tara Lovell, public relations manager with Blue Mountain Resort. "It helps us plan ahead and helps us look ahead to what is a more normal season at blue."

It is the news many were hoping for. The Ontario Snow Resorts Association told CTV News that the ski sector saw roughly 9,000 layoffs and 90-million dollars in lost revenue and expenses across the province due to lockdowns.

For ski resorts like Blue Mountain, the news means lifting capacity limits on chair lifts, but it also comes with challenges.

"We can get people back outside, back on the mountain and enjoying outdoor sport with their friends and family," said Lovell. "It's a challenge to make sure we have the teams…here at Blue to support will be high demand to get back on the hill."

Lovell says the Ontario Snow Resorts Association is reviewing the changes and will have more information later in the week as places like Snow Valley get ready to open in just six weeks.