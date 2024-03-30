SIU investigation underway in Orillia after incident
The SIU is investigating the circumstances surrounding the discharge of an anti-riot weapon in Orillia on Friday.
According to the SIU, the incident happened at 4:30 a.m. on 75 Queen Street East, where officers were first called to respond to a person in crisis.
Upon arrival, officers located a 33-year-old man on the roof of a building, threatening to harm himself.
The SIU says after a couple of hours of negotiations, the man came down from the roof, and an interaction took place between the man and officers, leading to the anti-riot weapon being deployed and the man being struck.
The man was then apprehended and taken to hospital.
The SIU says while the man did not sustain any severe injuries, the SIU's mandate was invoked because police officers discharged the anti-riot weapon classified as a firearm.
The SIU is urging anyone who may have information about this investigation, including video or photos, to contact the lead investigator at 1-800-787-8529 or online https://siu.on.ca/en/appeals.php
