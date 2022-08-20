SIU investigating after officer shoots suspect during arrest in Orillia

The province's police watchdog has invoked its mandate after police in Orillia shot a man while attempting to make an arrest.

The Special Investigations Unit (SIU) said an OPP officer attempted to stop a vehicle at around 4:15 a.m. Saturday on West street, for suspected impaired driving.

According to the SIU, the vehicle fled the scene, eventually crashing into a light and two other vehicles in a parking lot on Sundial Drive.

Police struggled to arrest two suspects, resulting in an officer shooting an 18-year-old man.

Both suspects were apprehended and taken to the hospital.

The SIU urges anyone with information, video or photos to contact them.