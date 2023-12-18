BARRIE
Barrie

SIU clears OPP officers after woman suffered fractured clavicle

A Special Investigations Unit logo can be seen in this undated file photo. A Special Investigations Unit logo can be seen in this undated file photo.

The province's police watchdog has terminated its investigation into the injury sustained by a 34-year-old woman during an interaction with OPP in Chatsworth.

The SIU says on August 20, 2023, the woman was high on fentanyl, crashed into a ditch, and then tried to car-jack a pickup truck armed with a gun. The driver of the truck was able to get the weapon away from the woman, and she fled into a cornfield and hid.

More than two hours later, police officers located and arrested the woman with the help of the canine unit.

The woman suffered a minor injury from being bitten by a police dog and also suffered a fractured clavicle as a result of the crash.

Based on the SIU’s preliminary inquiries, SIU director Joseph Martino discontinued the investigation as the woman did not suffer a serious injury at the hands of the police, the report says. 

