BARRIE, ONT. -- An OPP officer who struck and killed a pedestrian in Midland back in September has been cleared of any criminal wrongdoing.

The Special Investigations Unit (SIU) says that around midnight on Sept. 29, a 35-year-old man was walking with a friend on Highway 12 near the Jones Road intersection when he was hit by the officer's SUV.

Along with paramedics and other police, the officer tried to save the man's life, but tragically, he died at the scene.

The SIU is called to investigate whenever a police officer is said to have been involved in an incident resulting in death, serious injury or sexual assault.

The SIU reports weather conditions were poor on the night of Sept. 29, with heavy rain and significantly reduced visibility on the roads.

The investigation revealed the officer's vehicle never braked as it approached the intersection on a green light and struck the victim as he crossed against a red signal. It also states that he was wearing dark clothing and a black garbage bag to protect him from the rain, potentially making him less visible.

Joseph Martino, SIU director, reports that while there are "reasonable grounds to believe that the officer, particularly with respect to her speed in bad weather and lighting conditions," drove dangerously, he is "not satisfied" that the officer committed a criminal offence.