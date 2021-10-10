Sir Frederick Banting to be inducted to Canada's Walk of Fame
One of Alliston's most famous residents of all time is adding yet another honour to his already impressive resume.
Sir Frederick Banting, the founder of insulin, will be inducted to Canada's Walk of Fame. Banting was born and raised in Alliston, where the Sir Frederik Banting Legacy Foundation is based.
"We're excited to have him be inducted," says Kait Perez Diaz, the program director for the foundation. "It's great always to have it recognized, especially in the 100th anniversary of the discovery of insulin. So it's exciting to be a part of something big for Canadians."
Banting will be inducted along with his colleagues Charles Best, John Macleod and James Collip. They are amongst the 10 nominees set to be honoured.
After growing up in Alliston, Banting studied at the University of Toronto before his ground-breaking discovery.
"We're proud to have him be a part of our community," says Perez Diaz. "This is his birthplace, so we love to be recognized, and this is where it all started."
In honour of his birthday in November, the foundation is planning a prevention and awareness campaign for diabetes.
The ceremony will air in December on CTV.
Barrie Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Experts warn the flu could make a comeback this winter
Last winter, the flu was almost nonexistent due to lockdowns and public health measures aimed at cutting down COVID-19 cases, but experts are warning that this year, we may see a resurgence.
N.W.T.'s chief public health officer declares COVID-19 outbreak at legislature building
The chief public health officer for the Northwest Territories has declared a workplace COVID-19 outbreak at the legislature building in Yellowknife.
Most Canadians support health-care workers refusing treatment to threatening, disrespectful unvaccinated patients: Nanos survey
A majority of Canadians say they support or somewhat support health-care workers refusing treatment to threatening or disrespectful patients who are unvaccinated against COVID-19, according to a new survey from Nanos Research.
North Korea's Kim calls for improving people's lives amid 'grim' economy
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un urged officials to focus on improving citizens' lives in the face of a "grim" economic situation, state media reported on Monday, as he marked the anniversary of the country's ruling party.
Expect vaccine passports for travel 'in the next couple of months': LeBlanc
It could still be a while before Canadians can access a singular proof-of-vaccination system for international travel, according to Intergovernmental Affairs Minister Dominic LeBlanc.
Afghanistan in midst of economic crisis as foreign aid dries up
Since the Taliban’s takeover of Afghanistan, the country has fallen into the most serious economic slide since the 1990s, with prices more than doubling for some products.
Grenada PM's message for Canadian tourists amid pandemic: 'Please come'
The prime minister of Grenada says the country is working to reopen its economy and boost tourism in an effort to continue funding pandemic supports for its residents.
Man dead, another seriously injured after shooting near downtown Calgary nightclub
Calgary police are investigating after a fatal shooting took place at a southwest nightclub early Sunday morning.
Strong earthquakes strike off coast of Hawaii
Two strong earthquakes struck off the coast of the Big Island in Hawaii on Sunday, rattling residents and causing items to fall off shelves.
Atlantic
-
A cautionary tale: American couple who moved to N.B. warns of severity of COVID-19
An American couple who now live in Moncton are pleading with New Brunswickers to take the fourth wave of COVID-19 more seriously.
-
N.B. reports two COVID-19 related deaths, as residents cautiously celebrate Thanksgiving
Health officials in New Brunswick are reporting two COVID-19 related deaths, along with 73 new cases and 38 recoveries on Sunday, as the total number of active cases in the province rises to 962.
-
N.S. farmers yield healthy harvest, but are there enough workers to bring in the crop?
Farmers in Nova Scotia say nearly perfect growing conditions have produced bumper crops of fruit and vegetables this summer, but a shortage of workers could lead to some of those crops staying in the fields.
Montreal
-
'Important measures' coming for 15,000 unvaccinated Quebec health-care workers, minister says
A looming court case, suggestions that forcing thousands of health-care workers away from their post will cause chaos and calls from health-care workers' unions and opposition parties to halt Friday's deadline for mandatory vaccination has not swayed Quebec's Health Minister Christian Dube, who said 'important measures' are coming.
-
Teenage girl, 70-year-old man dead following ATV crashes in Quebec
A teenage girl and a 70-year-old man have died in two separate accidents involving all-terrain vehicles in Quebec Wednesday.
-
Quebec reports 612 more COVID-19 cases with 430 of those not fully vaccinated
Quebec reported on Sunday that 612 more people have tested positive for COVID-19, including 430 who were not fully vaccinated.
Ottawa
-
Preliminary Ontario data shows lasting COVID-19 vaccine efficacy
Just days after new studies showed a possible waning in the effectiveness of the COVID-19 vaccine, new preliminary data from Ontario offers a beacon of hope.
-
Community Thanksgiving meals in Ottawa on pandemic pause for a second straight year
It's a weekend of celebrations for many in the capital, an opportunity to gather again with friends and family, but for Ottawa's most vulnerable the COVID-19 pandemic is still pausing community meals and celebrations.
-
SIU investigating collision involving an Ottawa police cruiser on the Aviation Parkway
CTV News Ottawa camera footage showed a civilian vehicle on its roof, and a police cruiser up on the curb with damage to its front end.
Toronto
-
What's open and closed in Toronto on Thanksgiving 2021
Ontario residents will celebrate Thanksgiving amid the COVID-19 pandemic for a second year, but this time around with the loosened gathering restrictions, people will be able to gather for the annual holiday.
-
2 people rushed to hospital after shooting in downtown Toronto
A man and a woman were seriously injured in a shooting at a downtown housing complex Sunday evening, Toronto police say.
-
Ontario logs 535 new COVID-19 cases, two more deaths
Ontario health officials are reporting 535 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, as well as two more deaths due to the disease.
Kitchener
-
‘Not going to be playing the victim card no more’: Six Nations member claims former Arrowdale golf course land
Brantford residents and members of Six Nations continued to protest the City of Brantford’s sale of Arrowdale Public Golf Course on Sunday.
-
Thanksgiving Weekend: What’s Open and What’s Closed
For the second year a row, the Kitchener-Waterloo Thanksgiving Day Parade will not go ahead as an in-person event.
-
Driver killed in single vehicle crash outside Caledonia
Ontario Provincial Police say one person is dead following a single vehicle crash on Highway 6 between 3rd and 4th line outside Caledonia on Sunday.
Windsor
-
'How am I going to endure this?' Windsor family prepares for trial of accused in daughter’s death
The first-degree murder trial of the man accused of killing Autumn Taggart, 31, is slated to begin Tuesday, more than three years after her death.
-
Two elementary school classes dismissed due to COVID-19
Two cases of COVID-19 are reported at St Angela Catholic Elementary School in Windsor, Ont.
-
Two people have died following Elgin County crash
Two people have died after being ejected from a vehicle as the result of a two-vehicle crash in Elgin County.
London
-
Friends reflect on Bill Paul’s legacy as London Ontario's town crier
The city of London has lost its beloved longtime Town Crier, Bill Paul, who died of natural causes on Saturday at the early age of 66
-
Two people have died following Elgin County crash
Two people have died after being ejected from a vehicle as the result of a two-vehicle crash in Elgin County.
-
London, Ont. town crier, Bill Paul passes away
London, Ont. Town Crier Bill Paul, passed away on Saturday.
Northern Ontario
-
Northern Ontario boat dealer creates unique floating sauna
By combining two camp staples, a sauna and pontoon boat, a northern Ontario dealership has created a houseboat dubbed the Sauntoon.
-
Northern Ontario drivers fed up with 'ridiculous' gas prices, experts expect them to rise even more
There’s pain at the pumps for northern Ontario drivers who are frustrated with the high gas prices.
-
Facebook unveils new controls for kids using its platforms
Facebook, in the aftermath of damning testimony that its platforms harm children, will be introducing several features including prompting teens to take a break using its photo sharing app Instagram, and 'nudging' teens if they are repeatedly looking at the same content that's not conducive to their well-being.
Winnipeg
-
Thanksgiving dinners could lead to COVID-19 spike: epidemiologist
Thanksgiving marks yet another pandemic holiday, and one epidemiologist is reminding Manitobans to remain careful to avoid a spike in COVID-19 cases.
-
Most Canadians support health-care workers refusing treatment to threatening, disrespectful unvaccinated patients: Nanos survey
A majority of Canadians say they support or somewhat support health-care workers refusing treatment to threatening or disrespectful patients who are unvaccinated against COVID-19, according to a new survey from Nanos Research.
-
Winnipeg man raising funds to build temporary homeless shelters out of recycled plastic
Josh Griffin, 30, has started a fundraiser with the goal of creating temporary homeless shelters made out of recycled plastic that has been converted into bricks.
Calgary
-
Fire rips through 2 Beddington Heights homes, displaces 6 Calgarians
Six people are out of their homes after a fire spread to two residences along Centre Street Sunday.
-
Man dead, another seriously injured after shooting near downtown Calgary nightclub
Calgary police are investigating after a fatal shooting took place at a southwest nightclub early Sunday morning.
-
Calgary obstetrician sees concern in COVID-19 exemption, but says rules are in place
After details of a COVID-19 exemption order in place for certain groups of people at labour and delivery wards in Alberta hospitals came to light, one doctor says precautions are in place to prevent any danger.
Edmonton
-
Weekend aircraft crashes near Lacombe, Westlock leave 1 person dead, at least 4 in hospital
Transportation Safety Board investigators are looking into Saturday's crash near Lacombe that left one person dead as well as another crash Sunday morning near Westlock.
-
Pedestrian found in ditch after hit and run, left in critical condition: RCMP
A woman is in hospital after a hit and run northwest of Edmonton, according to RCMP
-
'Absolutely devastating': Wetaskiwin mourns after 2 high schools students killed in crash
Three other teens also remain in hospital after the single-vehicle incident that happened near Highway 814 and Township Road 475 east of Millet.
Vancouver
-
Advocates want COVID-19 vaccine boosters for B.C. seniors in the community
Seniors living in long-term care are now being offered a third dose of COVID-19 vaccine, but elderly British Columbians who live in the community aren't, and advocates say that needs to change.
-
Demand for food banks surging across Canada this Thanksgiving
As Canadians gather to enjoy a meal this Thanksgiving, a rising number of people across the country are relying on food banks.
-
'It's lifesaving': B.C. dispatcher encourages hikers, skiers to download new app
As winter weather approaches, North Vancouver RCMP emergency dispatcher Jodie Cohan is encouraging all British Columbians, especially those who venture into the backcountry, to download geolocation technology called What3Words.