BARRIE, ONT. -- Simcoe-North M.P. Bruce Stanton has announced he will not be running in the next federal election.

A release on Thursday stated that Stanton would not seek another term because minority parliaments last, on average, less than two years.

He said he made the announcement now to allow the party to start the process of finding his replacement.

Stanton went on to add, "I won't be going away. Heather and I and our family will continue to be active in the community that's been our family's home for generations."

Stanton, who is also the Deputy Speaker of the House of Commons, will continue to serve as M.P. until the end of his term.

He has been a member of parliament in the area since 2006.