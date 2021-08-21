BARRIE, ONT. -- With a month remaining until election day, Simcoe North candidates were out speaking with the public during the first full weekend of campaigning.

Gathering the 100 signatures required to make it official,

Green Party candidate Krystal Brooks is the first person from Rama First Nation to have their name on a ballot.

"There are so many things that I have experienced personally that are very, very valid issues right now," Brooks says.

The mother of two is a long-standing advocate for issues facing Indigenous communities.

"Being a Green Party candidate allows me the opportunity to amplify these voices on a broader scale," she says.

One of her top priorities is COVID-19 recovery.

"There are small businesses that had to shut down because of this- there are many people, the homelessness has increased drastically throughout this pandemic," she says.

At the same time, Conservative candidate Adam Chambers hopes to keep the riding of Simcoe North blue.

"People have been well served here, so there are large expectations for the rep to continue on," Chambers says. "Strong commitment to community service and visibility."

Chambers, who is métis, is one of three indigenous candidates running in the riding. Roughly 11 per cent of the population in the riding is Indigenous.

"I'm learning a lot about my own heritage and my own culture and listening and trying to bring the concerns of our community to leadership," Chambers says.

His big priorities for the riding include economic recovery and environmental sustainability, and fiscal responsibility.

"Of course, we have to step up and help people in the pandemic, and we did do that. Now we have to figure out how to build an economy for everyone going forward," he says.

NDP candidate Janet-Lynn Durnford is an elementary school teacher of 31 years.

She is concerned about pandemic relief, preserving freshwater and affordable housing.

"That's a key part of the NDP platform: rent relief, more affordable housing, accessible mortgages for first-time homebuyers," Durnford says.

The election will take place on Monday, September 20.