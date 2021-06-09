BARRIE, ONT. -- Simcoe Muskoka's medical officer of health (MOH), Dr. Charles Gardner, has been named the Chair of the Council of Ontario Medical Officers of Health, while continuing his role as the region’s top doctor.

Gardner takes over as chair from Dr. Paul Roumeliotis, the Eastern Ontario Health Unit MOH.

"I anticipate there will be many challenges for me in this position, whether they be with the ongoing pandemic, the recovery of the public health system, or with the public enquiries that will come related to the pandemic, but it is a role I wholeheartedly accept," said Gardner.

In April, Anita Dubeau, the Simcoe Muskoka Board of Health chair, praised Gardner's leadership during the pandemic. This resulted in a unanimous vote of confidence.

"Dr. Gardner's concern for his staff and the residents of Simcoe Muskoka and the way in which he has worked with our hospitals, family health teams, municipalities and government agencies is exceptional," said Dubeau.

Over the last year, Gardner has led case and contact management, data collection and surveillance reporting, managing over 200 local outbreaks, developing effective health communication strategies, engaging in local and provincial advocacy, and implementing a regional mass immunization strategy, according to the health unit.

On top of his roles as MOH and now chair of the COMOH, Gardner also serves as a member of the provincial Public Health Measures Table advising the Chief Medical Officer of Health and as a member of the Response Table for the Central Region of Ontario Health.

"As information, regulations, and available resources seem to change on an almost daily basis, the one thing that has remained constant throughout is the dedication and hard work of every member of the SMDHU team, and I am extremely impressed with them," said Gardner.

"I am also very grateful for the unwavering supportive leadership of the Board of Health which is so essential to our ability as employees in our response to the pandemic."