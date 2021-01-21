BARRIE, ONT. -- The Simcoe Muskoka health unit reports the COVID-19 death toll has hit triple digits Thursday, as outbreaks continue to devastate the senior community.

The virus has claimed 101 lives.

Twenty-five seniors' have died amid an outbreak at Roberta Place in Barrie that has infected nearly 200 residents and staff.

The health unit logged 88 new COVID-19 infections Thursday, half of which are outbreak-related.

There are 1,193 active cases, including 37 patients currently hospitalized with the virus.

There are seven seniors' homes with outbreaks, including Kingsmere Retirement Living in Alliston and The Pines Long-Term Care Residence in Bracebridge, both declared Wednesday.

Meanwhile, the health unit said outbreaks at Villa Retirement Home in Midland and Georgian Manor in Penetanguishene are officially over.

The health unit reports that seniors 80 and older have had the highest rate of infection so far in January, each case associated with institutional outbreaks.

To date, 14,413 doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine have been given to health care workers and long-term care residents.