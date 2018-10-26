Featured
Drug raid in Barrie results in 20 charges, 15 arrested
Police arrest several people in a drug raid in Barrie, Ont., on Thursday, October 25, 2018 (CTV Barrie/Steve Mansbridge)
CTV Barrie
Published Friday, October 26, 2018
Last Updated Friday, October 26, 2018 2:32PM EDT
More than a dozen people are facing 20 drug-related charges following a police investigation in Barrie.
The Barrie Police Street Drug Unit executed a search warrant on Thursday around 2 p.m. at a home on Montserrand Street which resulted in the arrest of 11 people.
Police say they seized cocaine, money and a purplish-coloured substance believed to be purple heroin in the raid.
Another search was executed in the overnight hours at a house on Hart Drive that ended with four more arrests, including a juvenile, and more drugs seized.