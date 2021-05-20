BARRIE, ONT. -- Public health logged 62 new COVID-19 infections and one death in Simcoe Muskoka on Thursday.

According to the Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit, a Muskoka man between the ages of 45 and 64 lost his life after contracting the virus. He is the region's 242nd resident to die with COVID-19.

The health unit reports the region appears to be maintaining a downward trend in daily cases. The daily moving average of infections has declined from above 100 cases in early April to below 50 cases, excluding the most recent days because of reporting delays.

COVID-19 testing centres have reported a drop in patients in recent weeks. The percent positivity rate in Simcoe County is 5.2 per cent and 2.7 per cent in Muskoka, compared to the provincial rate of 6.6. per cent. "A low percent positivity rate indicates the outbreak is under control, given more testing is finding a smaller and smaller proportion of positives," the health unit states.

On Thursday, the province's science advisors said Ontario was turning a corner in the COVID-19 pandemic but said restrictions are still necessary to ensure a "good summer."

Ontario's Chief Medical Officer of Health, Dr. David Williams, said the growing number of people receiving the vaccine is also helping slow the spread of the deadly virus.

To date, 43.6 per cent of Simcoe Muskoka residents have rolled up their sleeves to get their shot.

Full details about the local vaccination program, including how to book your shot, is available here.