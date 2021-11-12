Simcoe Muskoka health unit set to announce local measures amid rising infections

Barrie, Ont. -

The Simcoe Muskoka health unit has reported COVID-19 case counts on the rise in recent weeks, prompting experts to consider reinforced measures to curb the spread.

"We are currently analyzing and planning for some potential local measures to be announced next week," said Dr. Colin Lee, Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit's (SMDHU) associate medical officer of health.

On Friday, the health unit reported that the region had 206 infections this week and 249 cases the week prior.

"We do know that whatever we're doing, COVID certainly has the upper hand at this time," said Dr. Lee. "We need to up the game so it doesn't continue to rise in an explosive manner."

Dr. Lee noted that SMDHU is in the top six health units for the highest COVID-19 incidence rates compared to Ontario's 34 health units.

And while hospitalizations are relatively stable, Dr. Lee said that could soon change.

"Hospitalizations and the ICU admissions lag these cases by about two to three weeks, so even though our hospitals are in the clear at this time, they may not be in the near future," he said.

"I think we just need to look abroad to Europe and the States and maybe even to the west to see what can happen if things get out of hand," he added.

There are active outbreaks in nine schools and two child care centres, which Dr. Lee attributes to children under 12 being ineligible for the vaccine.

He said the vaccine is on the horizon for the younger population.

"That's coming. I guarantee you that, but it's just not coming fast enough," he said. "Hopefully, in the next two to three weeks, we'll hear more news about that, and hopefully, we can start immunizing."

Dr. Lee also pointed to a large outbreak at a religious organization.

Mapleview Community Church in Barrie has over 20 confirmed cases, which the medical expert said is a warning sign.

"When you gather indoors in large numbers, you can get outbreaks, and with the season being colder, people spending more time indoors,

I think people have to think about being more selective about where they gather," he concluded.