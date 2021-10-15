Simcoe Muskoka health expert urges caution as Ontario hints at more easing restrictions

Barrie, Ont. -

The Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit (SMDHU) applauds the move by the province to start rolling out the QR codes for its vaccination certificate program.

Residents have had to show proof of immunization for nearly a month at non-essential businesses across Ontario, but now a digitalized version is being made available to the public.

"This just really streamlines things for everyone, businesses and people attending venues where vaccine certificates are necessary just to make things quicker," says Dr. Colin Lee, SMDHU associate medical officer of health.

Premier Doug Ford said his cabinet would release an updated plan for exiting Step Three of the province's roadmap next week, which is expected to further ease capacity restrictions in settings like restaurants and fitness facilities.

Dr. Lee says the decisions facing the provincial cabinet are challenging, and he urges caution.

"We're really in a precarious position right now. We are at a good equilibrium at this time, but I think we need to take things a little slow," he says.

"We can't open up too many types of venues too quickly. One step at a time so that we don't have to pedal back," he adds.

Dr. Lee says that he hopes the province continues a gradual approach to reopening, saying there needs to be time to analyze the data to reduce the risk of going backwards.

"It is a fight between us and COVID, and some jurisdictions have failed, and we don't want to fail, so I think we should continue to take it slow," Lee says.

Dr. Lee expects the region to see a similar case count to last week, approximately 30 per cent higher than the week before.

He notes that he anticipates a further rise in cases in the weeks to come as temperatures drop.

"We know the weather is getting colder, worse, and there will be more people congregating indoors, and COVID loves being indoors in terms of getting to other people," the doctor says.

In Simcoe Muskoka, there has been a rise in cases among elementary school-aged children.

Since the school year began in September, there have been more cases in elementary schools than in high schools, something Dr. Lee attributes to the fact that those between the ages of five and 11 are still unable to get vaccinated.

"This is not unexpected," he says.

"We don't think that the numbers are out of control, and if we do see numbers rise, we do increase our measures at school," Dr. Lee concludes.

There are currently three outbreaks in elementary schools in Bradford, Orillia and Barrie. In all, 35 cases among students have been confirmed.