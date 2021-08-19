BARRIE, ONT. -- As the Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit begins to close mass immunization clinics across the region, the focus is turning to mobile pop-up clinics aimed at those who have been hesitant to get a shot.

"I guess we can't force everybody to do it, but I think everybody should do it," says Angus resident Jamie Graham.

Graham has been putting off getting his first dose of the vaccine for months until he heard about the pop-up clinic at Earl Rowe Provincial Park in Alliston Thursday.

Graham says it felt like the right time to get his shot close to home.

"I've been working from home since November, so haven't really left the house, so I thought I better come get it done."

Part of the health unit's targeted approach to getting doses into the arms of those who haven't wanted or been able to get vaccinated.

"We're just trying to get out where people are so, you know, for this week people might be camping, and they just don't have the chance to get to the clinic, so we're here to help you out," says Elicia Bannick, registered practical nurse at the Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit.

For months the region's hockey arenas and community centres have hosted vaccination hubs that are winding down over the next week. Mobile clinics have taken their place, with only 63% of the region's total population fully vaccinated. One in three residents aged 18-29 still unwilling or unable to get a single dose.

Local healthcare workers, however, are now mandated by the government to get vaccinated unless they have a medical issue.

"I think the team at OSMH truly understands the value of vaccination, protection for themselves, for their families, for the people we serve," says Carmine Stumpo, president and CEO of OSMH.

At Soldiers' Memorial in Orillia, 93 per cent have at least one dose and 87 per cent are fully vaccinated.

RVH in Barrie tells CTV News it could not provide data as to how many of its staff members have been immunized.

"If we can get to those high vaccination rates, that's what's going to help us work through this challenge," Stumpo says.

To find the full list of walk-in appointments or pop-in clinics, visit the health unit's website.