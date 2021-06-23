BARRIE, ONT. -- Residents of Simcoe Muskoka and York Region who received their first COVID-19 vaccine in May are now eligible to be fully vaccinated.

As of 8:00 a.m. Wednesday, clinics started welcoming people back who had their shot before May 30.

The two regions have been identified as Delta COVID-19 variant hot spots.

The other regions joining Simcoe Muskoka and York on Wednesday are Durham, Halton, Hamilton, Peel, Porcupine, Toronto, Waterloo, Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph health units.

According to the ministry of health, next week all Ontarians aged 18 and over who have received their first dose of an mRNA COVID-19 vaccine will be eligible to book their second dose appointment.

The appointment will be scheduled at least 28 days after the first dose, per the recommended interval, said the ministry of health.