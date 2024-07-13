Simcoe County Theatre Festival returns to Barrie

Local theatre artists will take the stage next week as the Simcoe County Theatre Festival returns.

The festival, which is taking place at the Five Points Theatre in Barrie, offers a diverse range of performances for audiences.

"It's a collection of all new plays, dramas, comedies, dance shows, and everything you could imagine is in the shows," said Sabrina Merks, producer of the Simcoe County Theatre Festival.

The festival has been held for the past three years and draws hundreds to the local theatre.

"It is just so much fun to be part of a festival with new work by local people; it's really exciting," said Kevin Scharf, an actor in the festival.

The festival showcases the rich local talent, with actors ranging in age from under 18 to over 65, many of them from the Simcoe county area.

The Simcoe County Theatre Festival runs until July 21st.