BARRIE
Barrie

    • OPP report 'sharp increase' in motorcyclist deaths

    OPP motorcycle - File image. (Supplied) OPP motorcycle - File image. (Supplied)
    According to OPP, motorcyclist deaths have significantly increased in recent weeks, nearly doubling compared to last year.

    OPP say that a total of 36 motorcyclists have died on OPP-patrolled roads so far this year compared to 23 at this time in 2023.

    Of those 36 fatalities, six occurred in Central Region, and 17 occurred since the beginning of July.

    Further, in more than half of those 36 fatalities, OPP say the motorcyclists' actions are what led to collisions, which include excessive speed, loss of control and improper passing.

    OPP urges motorcyclists to drive cautiously and do their part to keep themselves and others safe. 

