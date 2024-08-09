Police and K9 flooded Springwater Twp. in search for wanted man

Roads have officially been reopened after a heavy police presence flooded the Township of Springwater in search for a male suspect.

County Road 90 between County Road 56 and the 9th Line were shut down for a few hours during the investigation.

Officers along with the K9 unit began searching the area at 1:30 p.m. on Friday.

Police say about a dozen houses were within their search zone. Ontario Provincial Police asked homeowners to stay inside and lock their doors and windows while emergency crews continued their investigation.

It is still unclear what the male suspect was wanted for.

Police reported that the incident is no longer a threat to public safety.