Store break-in and impaired driving: Man arrested twice in 24 hours

Barrie police arrested a man twice within 24 hours.

On Thursday shortly after 7:30 p.m., officers responded to a report of a male breaking into a former Sears in the Georgian Mall.

When police arrived at the scene, they witnessed a car doing “burnouts” in the parking lot. They approached the driver, who claimed to be practicing rally car driving.

After investigating, officers determined that the 32-year-old driver from Strathroy, Ont., was also the person who was responsible for the break-and-enter that police had initially responded to that evening.

According to officials, the driver was also spotted with a stolen item that had been taken from the Sears-- the item was later returned to a supervisor who was doing renovations at the store.

This incident led to an arrest and the man was charged with breaking and entering, having care or control of a motor vehicle with an open container of alcohol, and having care or control of a vehicle with cannabis readily available.

But it doesn't end there...

Again, on Friday morning just before 1:30 a.m., Barrie Police received a call from a concerned citizen after they claimed to have witnessed a car driving on the wrong side of the road along Bayfield Street and Cundles Road East.

Police say the car was driving over the curb, across the sidewalk, and into the parking lot of the Kozlov Mall. When police arrived at the location, the vehicle was spotted just south of the main Bayfield Street entrance to the plaza.

When approached by officers, the driver showed signs of impairment and after failing an approved screening device test, he was arrested and taken to Barrie Police Headquarters where it was confirmed that he was under the influence of alcohol.

The man, who was the same person who had been arrested earlier for the break-and-enter, was now facing additional charges of operation while impaired with alcohol, operation while impaired with a blood alcohol concentration of 80 plus, and dangerous operation.

He has since been released from custody and is scheduled to appear before the courts on two separate dates.

The man's driver’s license was suspended for 90 days and his car was impounded for seven days.