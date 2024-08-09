Boots and Hearts continues with Day 3

Canada's largest outdoor country music festival continued on Saturday for its third day in Oro-Mendonte, which featured headliner Thomas Rhett, Matchbox Twenty, Needtobreathe, and Jackson Dean.

On Friday afternoon, Taylor Rae kicked off day two of Boots and Hearts in Oro-Medonte.

"It's a live festival it's always a lot of fun and it's just a weekend away from the city," said an eventgoer Liann La.

Both stages are in use for the entire weekend as tens of thousands of people are expected daily.

"Love country music, love the atmosphere, love the festival. I don't mind it being crazy... lots of people we are here to have a great time," said an eventgoer, Matthew Drysdale.

Boots and Heats Front Porch Stage on August 9, 2024. (CTVNews/Rob Cooper)

The weekend will feature more than 30 hours of music right through to Sunday night.

"I just love country music you know how it’s fun being outside and meeting new people," said an eventgoer Allison Cuypers.

There’s a carnival feel to the event this year along with plenty of places to eat.

Boots and Hearts Music Festival in Oro-Medone on August 9, 2024. (CTVNews/Rob Cooper)

There are 14 Canadian singers mixed in over the weekend featuring.

This is the 13th year for Boots and Hearts at Burls Creek and people from all over are here to enjoy.

"Just awesome vibes good music an awesome festival they put on here you come every year," said an eventgoer Jeremy Peters.

The festival wraps up on Sunday with headliner Jason Aldean's performance.

Travelers heading up the highway for the show may want to give themselves some extra time as it is expected to be busy.