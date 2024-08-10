OPP seize unmarked cigarettes, charge alleged suspended driver
A man was charged with unmarked cigarette possession and driving with a suspended license in Orillia this week.
At around 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, officers were alerted by their Automated Licence Plate Recognition (ALPR) system of a possible suspended driver while patrolling the area around Colborne Street East and West Street South.
The officers initiated a traffic stop and confirmed that the male driver's license was suspended for remedial and unpaid fines. Officers also located 60 cartons of 200 unmarked cigarettes.
A 39-year-old man from Oro-Medonte was charged with two counts of driving under suspension, unmarked cigarette possession, and unmarked cigarette possession for sale.
The accused is scheduled for a future court date, and his vehicle was impounded for 45 days.
