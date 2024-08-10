BARRIE
Barrie

    • Individual charged with arson in New-Tecumseth

    An Ontario Provincial Police cruiser blocks a road for an investigation. (Source: OPP/X) An Ontario Provincial Police cruiser blocks a road for an investigation. (Source: OPP/X)
    An individual has been charged with arson in relation to a Saturday afternoon incident around Tottenham Road in New Tecumseth.

    According to OPP, officers responded to a call around 4:40 p.m. at the same address between Pyne Hills Court and 3rd Line for a dispute.

    An individual was eventually arrested and charged with arson, and the area has since been cleared.

    More to come.

    

