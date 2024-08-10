Alliston Potato Festival celebrates milestone

Locals and visitors are enjoying the Alliston Potato Festival this weekend, which is celebrating 50 years as a Town tradition.

The three-day festival has a full schedule of programming that includes a classic car show, a petting zoo, a marketplace and a K-9 Agility Dog Show.

The tradition began in 1973, with the goal of celebrating community and all local organizations that work together.

The festival runs until 5 p.m. on Sunday.