Simcoe County offers seniors' grants for accessibility

Age-friendly funding is available from the County of Simcoe to help support seniors.

The Age-Friendly Seniors Housing Grant funds projects for accessible, adaptable and inclusive designs, which allow seniors to live independently in their communities for as long as possible.

"We know that seniors have created the strong, vibrant region that we are proud to live in today," said Warden Basil Clarke.

"That's why we're enhancing support services and resources to meet the needs of our aging population and working hard to address affordable housing in our area," he said.

The $500,000 grant allotments will be awarded under three streams: accessible housing design for seniors, design for individuals with dementia, and the provision of support services for housing that incorporates enhanced accessibility above what is expressed in the Accessibility of Ontarians with Disabilities Act (AODA), as well as building code standards for residential units.

Eligible applicants are those who live in Simcoe County (excluding the cities of Barrie and Orillia), are homeowners, or are developers who wish to include accessible design modifications for occupants aged 60 and older.

Grant amounts will be distributed based on the number of applications received and the ability to meet funding criteria.

"Since this program began in 2019, we have provided annual funding through the Age-Friendly Seniors Housing Grant, and I am thrilled to say that we have been able to support almost 300 projects through this innovative program," said Clarke.

The deadline for the Age-Friendly Housing Seniors Grant program is May 31, 2023.