Simcoe County blood donor clinics face critical shortages
The Canadian Blood Services (CBS) is facing a critical shortage in blood supply throughout the country.
The shortage is being felt in several cities, including Barrie.
The local agency is reporting less than three days worth of supply for 0+ and 0- blood types, while supply for A+, A- and B- is estimated to be five days worth.
“It’s probably the perfect storm right now, we are probably seeing the lowest donor base we have seen in over a decade, and we have probably lost about 31,000 donors across the county,” said Elaine St.Pierre, Community Development Manager for Canadian Blood Services.
According to the agency, the number of donors has slowly declined throughout the past two and half years, as many were forced to stay home.
However, as thousands head back to pre-pandemic activities, the need for blood is increasing.
“We have gone back to where the hospitals are trying to clear the backlog of elective procedures that were on hold during the pandemic, so the demand for blood is now over pre-pandemic levels,” said St.Pierre.
According to CBS, frozen plasma has a one-year shelf life and a 42-day shelf life for red blood cells.
“It’s important to know that the need never stops and blood always has a short shelf life,” said St.Pierre.
Currently, the agency says its Barrie donation location has over 300 appointments available for those looking to donate.
“The Barrie donor centre at 231 Bayview Drive is open four days a week, and we really encourage people to book not only in the weeks but in the months ahead so that we can keep serving those patients,” said St.Pierre.
More information about booking an appointment can be found here.
Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Doctors call for action as growing number of Canadians dying from common food preservative
Doctors are among those calling for tighter regulation of sodium nitrite as a growing number of Canadians are dying after intentionally ingesting unsafe quantities of the common food preservative in its pure form.
Well-known Brampton, Ont. real estate agent, media personality savagely attacked outside home
A well-known real estate agent and media personality in Brampton, Ont. was viciously attacked in broad daylight in his own driveway by three men, two of whom appeared to be wielding an axe and a machete.
Dutch farmer protests and what's happening in Canada, explained
The ongoing protests in the Netherlands, by farmers opposed to their government’s plan to slash nitrogen oxide emissions by 50 per cent by 2030, have drawn attention to Canadian farmers’ concerns over an emissions reduction target set by the Canadian government. But the policies set out by the Dutch government and the Canadian government are fundamentally different, experts say.
Police seize handguns, drugs in alleged Ontario, U.S. criminal takedown
Police in Ontario say they have taken down a criminal network they allege trafficked cocaine and fentanyl and smuggled guns into Canada from the U.S.
Donald Trump 'took the Fifth.' What does it actually mean?
Former U.S. President Donald Trump showed up Wednesday for questioning under oath in New York's civil investigation into his business practices. But he quickly made clear he wouldn't be answering.
Majority of Canadian children experience cyberbullying: global study
A new global study by computer security software company McAfee has found that 60 per cent of Canadian children as young as 10 have experienced some form of cyberbullying.
Two children at centre of Sask. Amber Alert found safe in South Dakota, suspect arrested
The Meade County Sheriff’s Office in South Dakota said it has arrested the man wanted in connection with an Amber Alert in Saskatchewan.
Canadian Forces Snowbirds grounded in wake of B.C. crash
The Royal Canadian Air Force has grounded the Snowbirds aerobatic team after one of the jets suffered a hard landing last week in northern British Columbia.
N.S. boosts cash reward for information in boy's shooting death to $250,000
Nova Scotia’s unsolved crimes program is offering its largest reward ever for information in the case of a little boy shot and killed in Dartmouth in December.
Atlantic
-
'Fall from grace': Former CEO of IWK Health Centre sentenced to 5 months in jail for fraud
The former CEO of the IWK Health Centre has been sentenced to five months in jail for using public money to pay for more than $45,000 worth of personal expenses.
-
Essential Newfoundland highway to stay open as out-of-control wildfires grow
Two out-of-control wildfires in central Newfoundland covered more than 200 square kilometres on Wednesday morning, and Environment Canada warned the flames could cover much of the island in smoke.
-
N.S. boosts cash reward for information in boy's shooting death to $250,000
Nova Scotia’s unsolved crimes program is offering its largest reward ever for information in the case of a little boy shot and killed in Dartmouth in December.
Montreal
-
Religious minorities feel less safe, welcome in Quebec since Bill 21 was adopted: survey
A new study shows that religious minorities in Quebec, particularly women, feel less safe and less welcome in the social fabric of society since the adoption of the province's secularism law, commonly known as Bill 21.
-
Remains of Jesuit priest removed from Kahnawake church grounds
The remains of a priest who allegedly sexually abused Indigenous children in Quebec was exhumed Wednesday morning. Jesuit priest Father Leon Lajoie was buried on the grounds of the St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church in Kahnawake in 1999.
-
Montreal public health investigating 3 cases of Legionnaires' Disease
Montreal public health officials are investigating three cases of Legionnaires' Disease, including one death.
Ottawa
-
Here's what Ottawa's mayoral candidates are saying about Ontario's 'strong mayor' legislation
CTV News Ottawa asked all 12 mayoral candidates their thoughts on the 'strong mayor' legislation put forward by the Ontario government, which would grant additional powers to the mayors of Ottawa and Toronto.
-
Ottawa woman missing for 42 years had been living outside Canada before her death
The disappearance of an Ottawa woman has been solved more than 40 years after she went missing. While she has since passed away, it's been revealed she's been living outside the country for decades.
-
What you need to know about the Queensway closure this weekend
Hwy. 417 will be closed between the Metcalfe and Carling/Kirkwood exits from 8 p.m. Thursday until Monday at 6 a.m.
Toronto
-
Well-known Brampton, Ont. real estate agent, media personality savagely attacked outside home
A well-known real estate agent and media personality in Brampton, Ont. was viciously attacked in broad daylight in his own driveway by three men, two of whom appeared to be wielding an axe and a machete.
-
Hundreds of charges laid after Ontario police bust group accused of smuggling guns, fentanyl
A nearly ten-months long investigation by multiple Ontario police services has resulted in more than 400 criminal charges laid on a group of 22 individuals accused of smuggling guns and drugs over the Canadian-U.S. border.
-
'He epitomized cool': Gord Lewis' brother speaks on the Teenage Head guitarist's murder
Gord Lewis, one of the founding members of the Canadian punk rock band Teenage Head, was found dead inside his Hamilton apartment on Sunday. Now, his brother Brian is
Kitchener
-
Man pleads guilty to threatening prime minister during Cambridge campaign stop
A man has pleaded guilty to uttering a threat against Prime Minister Justin Trudeau during a campaign stop in Cambridge last year.
-
-
Surgeries cancelled at Cambridge Memorial Hospital as staffing issues mount
Cambridge Memorial Hospital (CMH) has cancelled several surgeries over the last two days as staffing pressures combined with bed capacity limits put pressure on the overloaded system.
London
-
London police chief acknowledges mistakes were made in arrest of doxed transgender activist, Twitch streamer
London police are speaking out Wednesday in relation to a transgender activist and Twitch streamer who claims she was the victim of swatting by police, specifically in relation to the woman being misgendered while in police custody.
-
Search and rescue underway for boater missing in Port Burwell
A search and rescue operation is underway for a boater who went missing on Lake Erie off the coast of Port Burwell on Tuesday.
-
'A man of the people': Goderich mourns passing of Mayor John Grace
Tributes are pouring in for Goderich Mayor John Grace, who passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday.
Northern Ontario
-
Encampment under the Algonquin Boulevard in Timmins raises questions
For the past few weeks, some people who are living rough in Timmins have set up camp in a high profile area: underneath the overpass on Algonquin Boulevard at the Spruce Street intersection.
-
Sault police say murder-suicide behind two gun deaths Aug. 5
A murder-suicide was behind two people who died from gunshot wounds Aug. 5 at a residential fire on Goulais Avenue, Sault police said Wednesday.
-
Police say suspect in Hwy. 69 crash was suspended, driving stolen vehicle
A 37-year-old from Toronto has been charged in connection with a two-vehicle crash Aug. 8 on Highway 69 in Servos Township south of Greater Sudbury.
Windsor
-
Analysts say Windsor-Essex’s auto sector to remain strong despite Cassidy losing out on Unifor National presidency
Despite Unifor Local 444 president Dave Cassidy being unsuccessful in his effort to become the union’s national president, industry experts say Windsor-Essex’s auto sector should not see any negative consequences to a non-local candidate losing out on the top post.
-
West end youth to gain free access Toldo Lancer Centre thanks to $20K grant
The University of Windsor is helping to empower youth and help a currently under-served west end community thanks to a $20,000 grant.
-
Assault victim allegedly stabbed multiple times after opening apartment door: Windsor police
A random attacker allegedly sprayed a victim with an unknown noxious substance and stabbed them multiple times when they answered the front door, according to Windsor police.
Calgary
-
Calgary woman charged in death of Tammie Howard, last seen in 2016
A Calgary woman has been charged in conjunction with the murder of Tammie Doreen Howard, also known as Irish, who was last seen in December 2016.
-
Logan O'Connor returns to old Calgary haunts and brings the Stanley Cup with him
Logan O'Connor grew up playing hockey at the Flames Community Arena's, first for Glen Lake and then for the Calgary Royals. So for his day with the Stanley Cup, O'Connor thought it was rather fitting to bring it back to the rink he played so many games in.
-
No one injured following tour bus crash near Lake Minnewanka
A transit bus that ferries passengers to some of the popular tourist destinations in Banff National Park was involved in a crash on Wednesday.
Saskatoon
-
Former students of Saskatoon school allege sexual abuse in $25M legal claim
Former students are working to bring a class action lawsuit against the Saskatoon school where they allege they suffered physical and sexual abuse.
-
Saskatoon mother accused of faking death says she 'was left with no choice'
A Saskatoon mother who stands accused of faking her own death — as well as her son's — is defending her actions.
-
Two children at centre of Sask. Amber Alert found safe in South Dakota, suspect arrested
The Meade County Sheriff’s Office in South Dakota said it has arrested the man wanted in connection with an Amber Alert in Saskatchewan.
Edmonton
-
Oilers superfan Ben Stelter dies
Ben Stelter has died. His father made the announcement on social media on Wednesday.
-
Southeast LRT delays caused by cracks on piers 'deeply disappointing': mayor
The Valley Line Southeast LRT will not open this summer as planned. The CEO of TransEd announced at Davies Station on Wednesday cracks had been found on three concrete piers that support the elevated tracks.
-
Monkeypox vaccine locations added in Alberta as confirmed cases rise
Albertans will no longer have to travel to Edmonton or Calgary to get a monkeypox vaccination.
Vancouver
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Homicide team reveals information on victim of taxi shooting
The taxi passenger fatally shot in Surrey, B.C., earlier this week had recently been convicted of a drug offence, homicide investigators say.
-
Assessed value of B.C. private island reduced by almost $1M on appeal
The corporate owner of a private island near Vancouver has successfully appealed the assessed value of the property.
-
B.C. actress hit in the chest by bullet in L.A. shooting last month
A B.C. performer is recovering after taking a bullet to the chest in Los Angeles last month.