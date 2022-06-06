Significant rainfall on the way for much of the region Monday

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement advising of heavy rainfall and possible thunderstorms for most of the region on Monday.

Total rainfall amounts of 25 to 50 mm are expected during the course of the weather system forecasted to end Tuesday.

Localized larger quantities of rain are also possible in areas that experience thunderstorms.

The storms will travel around much of the region from Barrie to Hillsdale, Orillia to Washago, Orangeville to Dufferin County and Owen Sound to Grey County.