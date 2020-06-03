BARRIE, ONT. -- Here's some good news for those eager to take the family on an outing, the Sunset Barrie Drive-in Theatre is reopening on Friday.

Movie-goers will need to order tickets online and abide by new safety measures.

"We're not going to allow being in the back of the pickup truck," explains manager David Hayes. "You must be in an enclosed vehicle space."

The playground is off-limits, as per provincial health guidelines, and the drive-in is only allowing 35 per cent capacity for its opening weekend to allow for physical distancing.

Extra washrooms and handwashing stations have been added, and patrons can expect the staff to be wearing protective face shields.

Another added feature is the convenience of ordering from the concession stand online and have your order delivered to your vehicle. However, the concession stand will not be available at this point.

The movie line-up set for this weekend includes Trolls, Invisible Man and Bad Boys For Life.

The Sunset Barrie Drive-in Theatre is located on the 4th Line South in Oro-Medonte.