

Adam Ward and Aileen Doyle, CTV Barrie





Local politicians and residents are reacting to the sexual misconduct allegation levied against Patrick Brown. Some say they were shocked by the news, while others are supporting the bravery of his accusers.

Barrie Mayor Jeff Lehman says he was shocked to learn of the allegations against Brown on Wednesday. Taking to Twitter, Lehman said, “Everyone deserves the right to be safe and feel safe in our community. There is no doubt it took great courage for these women to come forward.”

In a second tweet, Lehman said “sexual misconduct must stop.”

In an exclusive story by CTV News, two women accused Brown of sexual misconduct. Both women allege the incidents took place at Brown’s Barrie home. The first incident allegedly occurred 10 years ago.

Brown has denied the allegations.

"I can't speculate on the motive of my accusers, I can only say that what they are saying is categorically untrue," he said at a news conference on Wednesday night.

Some are standing by Brown, saying that the allegations are simply not in his character.

“As a resident of Barrie for a long time, and a business owner, Pat has always supported us. And we'll miss him. He's a real good supporter,” says business owner Garry McCluskey.

Brown's current riding association in Simcoe North stands behind him.

“They are allegations and there's no court case, for him, or anyone else. They're just allegations,” says Jane Dunlop, president of the Simcoe North Progressive Conservative Riding Association.

A woman who says she used to work at Hooligans, a restaurant Brown part owns and frequents, says his behaviour made her uncomfortable.

“The hostesses would complain about him and his associates all the time, and how they would hit on them,” says Victoria Delray.

MP John Brassard, one of two politicians who took over Brown’s Barrie riding, called the allegations “extremely serious.”

He added that there is no place for sexual misconduct or harassment. He also applauded the two women for coming forward with their stories.

“It takes courage to come forward under these circumstances. No woman should ever have to face harassment in the workplace.”

Parry Sound-Muskoka MP Tony Clement stood alongside Brown as part of Stephen Harper’s Conservative Party for many years. Clement tweeted that he’s “sickened and disheartened by the events which led to Patrick Brown’s resignation.”

He added, “My heart goes out to the women affected.”

MPP Norm Miller, Clement’s provincial counterpart in Parry Sound-Muskoka, tweeted his shock.

“This is an issue I take very seriously, and I know we all agree that sexual harassment is never ok.”

He believes Brown did the right thing by stepping down as leader of the PC party.

Neither woman has filed official complaints about the alleged sexual misconduct to police.

The allegations haven’t been tested in court.