

Adam Ward, CTV Barrie





Barrie police says it’s not investigating sexual misconduct allegations made against Patrick Brown.

In a statement on Thursday, Barrie police said they haven’t received any complaints regarding sexual misconduct, or any other allegations involving Brown.

“In the event that a complaint comes forward, the [Barrie Police Service] will ensure that all measures will be taken to ensure a frank and impartial investigation,” said Const. Nicole Rodgers in the statement.

In a CTV News exclusive on Wednesday night, two women detailed disturbing sexual misconduct allegations against Brown.

Both women allege the incidents took place at Brown’s Barrie home.

“The next thing I know he's kissing me. Sitting beside me, kissing me and then I was, I kind of just froze up. He continued to kiss me and he laid me down on the bed and got on top of me,” one of the women told CTV News in the exclusive interview.

Brown has denied the allegations, but has stepped down as leader of the Progressive Conservatives. He is staying on as the MPP for his Simcoe North riding.

Neither woman has filed official complaints about the alleged sexual misconduct to police.

The allegations haven’t been tested in court.