As Patrick Brown’s political career spirals amid allegations of sexual misconduct by two women, we take a look back at his life in politics.

In 2000, a 22-year-old Brown was elected to Barrie city council for the first time becoming the councillor for Ward 9. He ran again in 2003, this time winning in Ward 3.

Brown ran for Stephen Harper’s Conservative Party in 2004 in the riding of Barrie, but was defeated by Liberal Aileen Carroll.

The duo had a rematch in 2006, with Brown defeating Carroll to become the Conservative MP for Barrie.

Brown was then re-elected in 2008 and 2011. His career in federal politics was largely spent on the Harper government’s back bench. He never held a post as a minister.

In 2015, Brown threw his hat into the ring to become the leader of Ontario’s Progressive Conservative Party.

Long-time Whitby-Oshawa MPP Christine Elliott ran against Brown for the leadership, but Brown ultimately claimed victory.

That same year, long-time Simcoe North MPP Garfield Dunlop gave up his spot in the provincial legislature so Brown could run in his place. On Sept. 3, 2015, Brown won a byelection to become an MPP.

In July 2017, Brown was confirmed as the candidate for the PC party for the new riding of Barrie-Springwater-Oro-Medonte.

On Jan. 25, 2018, just four months before the provincial election, Brown stepped down as leader of the PC party after allegations of sexual misconduct were reported in an exclusive CTV News story.

Brown has said he will stay on as MPP for Simcoe North.