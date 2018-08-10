

CTV Barrie





Matthew Paquette and Clara Agnew have made going to Kempenfest somewhat of a tradition. For the past few years the couple has enjoyed taking in the sights and sounds of Barrie’s outdoor arts and crafts festival. This year, 22-year-old Paquette decided to take the Ferris wheel ride to new heights with a proposal, and he managed to get the special moment on video.

"He usually does stock videos, so when he needs a face to film I do it, so I didn't think anything of it this time," said Agnew.

Paquette says keeping the proposal a secret from his 23-year-old girlfriend was the biggest challenge.

“During the whole time we were there, there were so many times where I thought she felt the ring in my pocket because it was in a box, but she didn’t.”

The Barrie man got down on one knee while they rode the Ferris wheel and of course, she said yes.

“I started screaming. I was crying. Very excited, ya, very, very happy.”

The couple posted the video online and it has already garnered more than 10-thousand views and likes.