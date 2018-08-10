Featured
“She said yes!” Proposal at Kempenfest
Matthew Paquette and Clara Agnew in Barrie, Ontario, Friday, August 10, 2018. (CTV News/Krista Sharpe)
CTV Barrie
Published Friday, August 10, 2018 4:46PM EDT
Last Updated Friday, August 10, 2018 7:01PM EDT
Matthew Paquette and Clara Agnew have made going to Kempenfest somewhat of a tradition. For the past few years the couple has enjoyed taking in the sights and sounds of Barrie’s outdoor arts and crafts festival. This year, 22-year-old Paquette decided to take the Ferris wheel ride to new heights with a proposal, and he managed to get the special moment on video.
"He usually does stock videos, so when he needs a face to film I do it, so I didn't think anything of it this time," said Agnew.
Paquette says keeping the proposal a secret from his 23-year-old girlfriend was the biggest challenge.
“During the whole time we were there, there were so many times where I thought she felt the ring in my pocket because it was in a box, but she didn’t.”
The Barrie man got down on one knee while they rode the Ferris wheel and of course, she said yes.
“I started screaming. I was crying. Very excited, ya, very, very happy.”
The couple posted the video online and it has already garnered more than 10-thousand views and likes.