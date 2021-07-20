BARRIE, ONT. -- A severe thunderstorm warning issued for parts of Simcoe County, including Barrie, Collingwood, Innisfil and Angus, Tuesday afternoon has been downgraded to a watch.

By 3 p.m., Environment Canada upgraded its storm watch to a warning, saying meteorologists are tracking a line of severe thunderstorms capable of producing strong wind gusts and hail. An hour later, the warning was downgraded to a watch as the storm moved over the area.

The line of storms is moving southeast at 55 km/h from Wasaga Beach.

The weather agency says several locations, including Essa Township, Everett and New Lowell, could be impacted.

Severe thunderstorm warnings are issued when the weather is likely to produce large hail, damaging winds and/or torrential rain.

The severe weather is expected to dissipate this evening.

TORNADO HITS BARRIE NEIGHBOURHOOD

Last Thursday, a neighbourhood in south Barrie was devastated when an EF-2 tornado ripped homes apart, uprooted trees and flipped vehicles.

Eleven people were injured, 10 of those were hospitalized.

The cleanup efforts continue.

The twister in Barrie was one of five to hit Southern Ontario that day.

The other EF-2 twisters Thursday were in central and northern Ontario, including Little Britain, Lorneville, Dwight, and Lake Traverse.