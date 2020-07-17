Advertisement
Several playgrounds now open in Innisfil
Published Friday, July 17, 2020 2:40PM EDT
Innisfil Beach Park playground in Innisfil, Ontario. (Supplied)
BARRIE, ONT. -- Select playgrounds will open across Innisfil as Simcoe Muskoka enters Stage 3 of the province's reopening.
"For many children and families, getting back to their favourite monkey bars and swings will feel like a significant milestone in the recovery process," said Mayor Lynn Dollin.
Children will be able to play at 10 parks:
- 10th Line Park - 623 10th Line
- Belle Ewart Park - 980 Emily Street
- Centennial Park - 2870 7th Line
- Cookstown Community Park - 20 Church Street, Cookstown
- Crossroads Park - 2200 Jans Boulevard
- Dempster Park - 2770 Dempster Avenue
- Fennel's Corners - 2220 Gilford Road
- Innisfil Beach Park - 676 Innisfil Beach Road
- Mapleview Park - 461 Mapleview Drive
- Webster Park - 1945 Webster Boulevard
The remaining playgrounds will open gradually in the coming weeks.
Parents are encouraged to practice public health recommendations.