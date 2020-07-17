BARRIE, ONT. -- Select playgrounds will open across Innisfil as Simcoe Muskoka enters Stage 3 of the province's reopening.

"For many children and families, getting back to their favourite monkey bars and swings will feel like a significant milestone in the recovery process," said Mayor Lynn Dollin.

Children will be able to play at 10 parks:

10th Line Park - 623 10th Line

Belle Ewart Park - 980 Emily Street

Centennial Park - 2870 7th Line

Cookstown Community Park - 20 Church Street, Cookstown

Crossroads Park - 2200 Jans Boulevard

Dempster Park - 2770 Dempster Avenue

Fennel's Corners - 2220 Gilford Road

Innisfil Beach Park - 676 Innisfil Beach Road

Mapleview Park - 461 Mapleview Drive

Webster Park - 1945 Webster Boulevard

The remaining playgrounds will open gradually in the coming weeks.

Parents are encouraged to practice public health recommendations.