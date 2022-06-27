Seniors stay active with animated games

June is Seniors' Month in Simcoe County.

This year's theme, "Stay Active, Connected and Safe" encourages seniors to remain engaged, both virtually and in person.

Now, with a little help from a projector and some animated graphics, seniors with cognitive impairments can get exercise playing video games.

Called an interactive motion machine, the Lucynt system is now in five seniors' homes across Simcoe County.

With the Lucynt's projector displaying games on a table or a wall, people are encouraged to burst balloons or hunt down cartoon animals by tapping on the animated surface.

The long-term care facilities' residents can play the large-screen games aimed at assisting seniors emotionally, mentally and physically.

Each Lucynt costs $10,000, and funding for the units was covered by the federal New Horizons Seniors' grant coupled with Hydro One's Energizing Life Community Fund grant.

The $50,000 grants to the county-owned residences are an excellent benefit for seniors, said Simcoe County Warden George Cornell.

"We're grateful to both Hydro One and the New Horizons Seniors Program for their commitment to supporting the health and resilience of our communities and residents," said Cornell. "Seniors play such an important role in our communities and we're so proud to offer leading programs, services and supports to assist residents as their needs change."