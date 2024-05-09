Senior on moped struck by pickup truck

BARRIE
    A serious crash on Highway 10 in Grey Highlands has sent one person to Toronto with life-altering injuries.

    Shortly before noon on Wednesday, Grey Bruce provincial police and emergency services were called to Highway 10 and Grey Road 32/Road 140 after a pickup truck and moped collided.

    The 61-year-old Grey Highlands driver of the moped was airlifted to a trauma center in Toronto with serious injuries.

    The OPP’s Traffic Incident Management and Enforcement (TIME) team is continuing to investigate.

    Highway 10 was closed between Grey Road 4 and Road 32 in Grey Highlands for the investigation. 

    Further updates will be provided when new information becomes available.

    The Grey Bruce OPP is requesting anyone with information to call 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or submit a secure web-tip where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.

