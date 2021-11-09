Senior killed in 'fiery collision' on Duckworth Street in Barrie

Barrie -

Barrie police are investigating after a 69-year-old Richmond Hill man was killed in a "fiery collision" on Duckworth Street Monday night.

According to police, the crash happened just before midnight.

Police say the vehicle was travelling north on Duckworth Street, north of Georgian Drive, when it left the road, striking the "southeast corner over the Highway 400 overpass which caused the vehicle to burst into flames."

The driver was alone in the vehicle and was pronounced dead at the scene, according to police.

Duckworth was closed in both directions for the investigation and was reopened Tuesday just after 7:15 a.m.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation, and police ask anyone who may have witnessed the collision or have dashcam video to come forward.