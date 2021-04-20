BARRIE, ONT. -- The AstraZeneca vaccine is now available to Simcoe Muskoka residents 40 and older through select pharmacies and primary caregivers.

Pharmacies and local health teams started offering the vaccine to individuals 55 and older through Ontario's pharmacy pilot project designed to vaccinate residents where incidence rates have surged. COVID-19 cases in Bradford West Gwillimbury, Barrie, Innisfil and New Tecumseth have tripled and in some areas even quadrupled this month, according to the health unit.

Participating pharmacies include several Shoppers Drug Marts, Rexall, Costco pharmacies, and more. A complete list of pharmacies offering the vaccine is available here.

Residents need to pre-register to book an appointment for the shot on the province's online portal. Individuals registering to receive the vaccine at a pharmacy will be placed on a waitlist.