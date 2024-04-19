Section of Duckworth Street in Barrie to be closed until fall

A section of Duckworth Street in Barrie's east end will be closed for several months so that crews can continue the improvement project along the busy road.

Starting Wednesday, Duckworth Street from Melrose Avenue to Howard Crescent will be closed to all through traffic until at least fall for crews to install a new water main.

Barrie buses will be detoured around the road closure, but access will be maintained for residents living in the construction zone.

Detour routes include Bell Farm Road, St. Vincent Street, Codrington Street, and Johnson Street.

The project aims to reconstruct Duckworth Street from Bell Farm Road to St. Vincent Street with new pavement, intersection upgrades, road widening, right-of-way improvements and bike lanes.

Construction on the first phase of the Duckworth Street project from Melrose Avenue to St. Vincent Street was completed in 2019.

The City estimates the construction project will be completed by next spring.