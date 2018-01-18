

Thousands of dollars’ worth of jewelry was taken in yet another break-in at the Roadshow’s 400 Antiques Mall.

South Simcoe Police say the owner was alerted to the break-in on Wednesday after alarms started going off inside the Innisfil establishment.

Surveillance video shows two men using hammers to break into several glass cases as they move down the hallway. They’re then seen filling up bags with jewelry.

"It just turns your stomach to see it happen and knowing what kind of effect that is going to have on the dealers," says manager Fred Pelton.

He says he found the front door smashed in and glass all over the ground.

“Friday they took five pieces of jewelry that came over $5,000, this time its full showcases. Literally bags full all of the jewelry from all five showcases,” he says.

One of the stalls had rings in it that Pelton says were valued at $20,000. Another had what the owner describes as at least $100,000 dollars’ worth of jewelry.

Police figure the suspects scouted out the scene ahead of time. They're looking through days of surveillance video for clues.

“The video does show that they were very well coordinated and there was almost some pre-knowledge as to where they wanted to go and exactly what they were looking for," says South Simcoe Police Sgt. Todd Ferrier.

This is the second break-in at the 400 Market in the last week. Investigators aren’t saying if the two thefts are connected.

The investigation is ongoing.