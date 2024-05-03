BARRIE
Barrie

    • Road work begins on busy street in Barrie

    Construction workers paving a road in this file image. Construction workers paving a road in this file image.
    The City of Barrie will close Tiffin Street on Friday between 8:45 a.m. and 1 p.m. for asphalt installation.

    Tiffin Street will be paved between Innisfil Street and Essa Road.

    Access for residents within the closure will be allowed.

    Emergency services will have access to respond within the closure, but not to travel through it.

