Second-degree murder charge laid in Fenelon Falls death investigation

A 48-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the death of a senior whose body was found inside a home in Fenelon Falls earlier this month.

Provincial police say officers were called to a residence on Kanata Trail on Oct. 2 after someone reported finding a 79-year-old woman dead inside.

Police said her death appeared suspicious but noted they didn't believe there was any threat to public safety.

Officers located a suspect outside a residence in Lindsay on Wednesday and took him into custody.

The accused, from Fenelon Falls, is charged with second-degree murder.

No further details were provided, including how the woman died, as the investigation is ongoing.

Police encourage anyone with information on the investigation to contact the OPP or Crime Stoppers.