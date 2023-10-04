Barrie

    • OPP launches suspicious death investigation after woman's body is found inside Fenelon Falls home

    An Ontario Provincial Police vehicle is pictured in this undated photo. (Source: OPP) An Ontario Provincial Police vehicle is pictured in this undated photo. (Source: OPP)

    Police in the Town of Fenelon Falls are investigating a "suspicious death" after they say a woman's body was found inside a home on Monday.

    According to provincial police, officers were called to a residence on Kanata Trail Monday evening after someone reported finding a 79-year-old woman's body inside.

    An autopsy has been scheduled to determine the exact cause of death.

    While the woman's death is considered suspicious, investigators believe this to be an isolated incident and say there is no concern for public safety.

    Little information is available, as police say the investigation is in its early stages.

    "No further details can be released at this time," Kawartha Lakes OPP stated in a release.

    Residents are advised to expect a large police presence in the area over the coming days.

    Anyone with information that might help in the investigation is asked to contact the authorities or Crime Stoppers to remain anonymous.

    Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Canada-India tensions: How we got here and what's at stake

    In the past month, Canada has accused the Indian government of being involved in a murder on Canadian soil and India has ordered Canada to remove most of its diplomats from the country. Here's how the two countries got to this point, as well as what's at stake if tensions don't ease.

    Rideau Hall apologizes for honouring Nazi veteran, Trudeau 'carefully' considering unsealing records

    Rideau Hall is apologizing for the historic appointment of a man who fought for a Nazi unit in the Second World War, to the Order of Canada. Now, Gov. Gen. Mary Simon's office says it is examining two subsequent medals granted in the last two decades. This, as Jewish advocacy groups say the recent and resurfacing recognitions further make their case for the need to unseal Holocaust-related records.

    Atlantic

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    • Condo sales drop in Ottawa

      A report from Re/Max says condominium sales fell in all but two of Canada's seven largest markets compared to last year. The latest numbers from the Ottawa Real Estate Board indicate condo sales are down 16.1 per cent.

    • Ottawa school bus authority appoints interim operations manager

      The organization that oversees school bus service for tens of thousands of students in Ottawa has appointed an interim manager, as the Ontario NDP call on the Ontario government to expedite the approval of medical reports for potential bus drivers to fill the driver shortage in Ottawa.

    Toronto

    Kitchener

    London

    Northern Ontario

    Windsor

    Calgary

    Saskatoon

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News