OPP launches suspicious death investigation after woman's body is found inside Fenelon Falls home

Police in the Town of Fenelon Falls are investigating a "suspicious death" after they say a woman's body was found inside a home on Monday.

According to provincial police, officers were called to a residence on Kanata Trail Monday evening after someone reported finding a 79-year-old woman's body inside.

An autopsy has been scheduled to determine the exact cause of death.

While the woman's death is considered suspicious, investigators believe this to be an isolated incident and say there is no concern for public safety.

Little information is available, as police say the investigation is in its early stages.

"No further details can be released at this time," Kawartha Lakes OPP stated in a release.

Residents are advised to expect a large police presence in the area over the coming days.

Anyone with information that might help in the investigation is asked to contact the authorities or Crime Stoppers to remain anonymous.