'Seatbelts save lives,' OPP urges motorists to buckle up this weekend amid alarming stats

The Easter long weekend is expected to be busy on the roads, and provincial police are urging motorists and passengers to buckle up before heading out.

The OPP kicks off its annual Easter long weekend seatbelt campaign on Friday, with officers patrolling the roads to ensure everyone's safety this weekend.

In a video post on social media, OPP Sgt. Kerry Schmidt stressed the importance of buckling up.

"No one ever wants to be involved in a collision or a crash on the roads, but if you happen to be involved in one of those situations, being behind your seatbelt is the best place for you to be," said OPP Sgt. Kerry Schmidt.

Last year, 67 people died in collisions on OPP-patrolled roads involving the lack of seatbelt use, and officers laid nearly 10,000 charges.

"You need to have that seatbelt on. It is the law," Schmidt stated.

The ticket for not buckling up carries fines between $200 and $1,000, two demerit points and could impact your auto insurance.

"It only takes a few seconds to buckle up. A properly worn seat belt greatly increases your chances of surviving a motor vehicle collision," OPP stated. "Seatbelts save lives."

Of course, police note officers will also be on the lookout for other road violations, including distracted driving, impaired driving and speeding.