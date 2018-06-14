

Investigators continue to look for two break-in suspects who crashed into a Barrie home while fleeing from police.

Two men were seen kicking in the door of a home in the area of Ferndale Drive and Cumming Drive on Wednesday afternoon. The pair then jumped in a waiting Jeep and fled the scene.

A responding Barrie police officer spotted the suspects and gave chase. The pursuit was called off a short time later because of safety concerns.

Despite this, the suspects ended up crashing the Jeep into a home on Ferndale. Three suspects fled the scene, but a canine unit was able to track on of the men to Elizabeth Park.

The 26-year-old Mississauga man remains in police custody. Police say they are still searching for the other men.

Anyone with information is asked to call police or Crime Stoppers.