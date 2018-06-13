

CTV Barrie





Three suspects fleeing police ended up crashing into a Barrie home.

According to Barrie police, two men were seen kicking in the door of a home in the Ferndale Drive and Cumming Drive area on Wednesday afternoon.

The two men were then seen getting into a Jeep and fleeing with some stolen items.

“A pursuit started, but was discontinued fairly quickly for safety reasons, and it ended up with a crash into a home here on Ferndale,” says Barrie police Sgt. Angie Butler.

The three suspects then fled the scene on foot. A canine unit was able to track one of the suspects to nearby Elizabeth Park, where he was arrested.

“We did have schools in the area in a hold and secure for about 20 minutes for the safety of everyone involved,” Butler says.

Police say they are now reviewing surveillance video in the hopes of identifying the two outstanding suspects.