Same OPP officer lays three separate stunt driving charges in 24 hours

BARRIE, ONT. -

One Huronia West OPP officer has charged three drivers with stunt driving in separate incidents over a 24-hour period.

The first incident took place Thursday just before 7 p.m. A driver was stopped going 135 km/h in an 80 km/hr zone on Highway 26 in Springwater Township.

Just a few hours later, just before 2:45 a.m. Friday, a 34-year-old Barrie man was stopped going 159 km/h in an 80 km/h zone also on Highway 26, this time at George Johnston Road in Springwater Township.

A third charge was laid against a 20-year-old male from Barrie on Friday evening, shortly after 6:30 p.m. The same officer clocked that driver going 96 km/h in a 50 km/h zone on Knox Road in Wasaga Beach.

All three drivers are scheduled to appear before the Barrie Provincial Offences Court on Dec. 7 to answer the multiple traffic-related charges each driver faces. Their vehicles were also impounded for two weeks, and they have received a 30-day licence suspension.